Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €40.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($30.98) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($32.72) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.26 ($37.24).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €36.88 ($40.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €22.39 ($24.34) and a 52-week high of €42.26 ($45.93). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 4.63.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.