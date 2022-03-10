Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AllianceBernstein in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 64,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

