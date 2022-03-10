JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $45.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.43. 574,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. JFrog has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.54.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in JFrog by 5.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.