JGP Wealth Management LLC Takes $648,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $213.80. The stock had a trading volume of 29,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.