JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $46.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

