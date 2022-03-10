Joanne Musselle Buys 18,860 Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($195,964.10).
Shares of HSX opened at GBX 882 ($11.56) on Thursday. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 931.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 889.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.
