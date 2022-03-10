Joanne Musselle Buys 18,860 Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($195,964.10).

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 882 ($11.56) on Thursday. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 931.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 889.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

Get Hiscox alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

HSX has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.88) to GBX 850 ($11.14) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,027 ($13.46) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,075 ($14.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 983.67 ($12.89).

Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.