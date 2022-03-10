Joerg Wittenberg Sells 10,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$304,339.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,366.19.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$28.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 17.36. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

POU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.72.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

