Joerg Wittenberg Sells 10,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$304,339.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,366.19.
Shares of POU stock opened at C$28.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 17.36. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.71.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.
Paramount Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
Featured Stories
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.