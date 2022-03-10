John Pettigrew Acquires 14 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew acquired 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,107 ($14.50) per share, with a total value of £154.98 ($203.07).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, John Pettigrew bought 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($13.89) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($194.44).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 1,137.80 ($14.91) on Thursday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,147.40 ($15.03). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,083.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,007.26. The company has a market capitalization of £41.47 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,040 ($13.63) to GBX 1,100 ($14.41) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,051.30 ($13.77).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

