John Pettigrew Acquires 14 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew acquired 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,107 ($14.50) per share, with a total value of £154.98 ($203.07).
John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 7th, John Pettigrew bought 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($13.89) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($194.44).
Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 1,137.80 ($14.91) on Thursday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,147.40 ($15.03). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,083.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,007.26. The company has a market capitalization of £41.47 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.
National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
Read More
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.