Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 39,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.76. 526,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

