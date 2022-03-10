Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 125 at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JSVGF opened at $1.18 on Wednesday.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group Plc engages in the provision of textile rental and related services to both consumers and businesses. It operates through the following three segments: Workwear, Hotel, Restaurant and Catering (HORECA) and All Other Segments. The Workwear segment engages in supply and laundering of workwear garments and protective wear.

