JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Asana (NYSE:ASAN) to Underweight

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Asana stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.56. Asana has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

