JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$16.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.73.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy stock opened at C$18.49 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.04 and a 52 week high of C$21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 46.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.83.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.