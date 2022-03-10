JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) Insider Helena Coles Purchases 12,000 Shares

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating) insider Helena Coles acquired 12,000 shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £12,120 ($15,880.50).

Shares of JMG opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.51. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 99.54 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 140.30 ($1.84). The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

