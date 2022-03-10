Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on the stock.
Shares of JLP opened at GBX 15.80 ($0.21) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £383.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. Jubilee Metals Group has a 12 month low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.
About Jubilee Metals Group (Get Rating)
