Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on the stock.

Shares of JLP opened at GBX 15.80 ($0.21) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £383.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. Jubilee Metals Group has a 12 month low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

About Jubilee Metals Group (Get Rating)

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

