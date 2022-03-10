K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.24. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$35.14, with a volume of 3,572 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.45. The company has a market cap of C$375.19 million and a P/E ratio of 39.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

