Kava.io 1-Day Volume Reaches $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00188011 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00028376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.16 or 0.00364520 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00053806 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

