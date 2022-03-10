Keith Hagelin Sells 2,540 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $812.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 87.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 850,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 664,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 142,143 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

