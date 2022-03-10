Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $7.82 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises about 4.6% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,864. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

