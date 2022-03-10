Kempner Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,478 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.4% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,971,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950,348. The stock has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

