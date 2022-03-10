Kempner Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.44 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 1.4% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.74. 1,971,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,762. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

