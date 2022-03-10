Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KROS traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,907. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $71.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $159,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,366,425.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,356 in the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 227,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

