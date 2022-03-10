KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Avid Bioservices in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 2.20. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $206,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,070. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avid Bioservices (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.