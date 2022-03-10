Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives $25.66 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMMPF shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of KMMPF stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $18.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

