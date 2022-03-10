Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,858. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

