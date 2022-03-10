Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 583,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,933,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,159,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

