Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,812,000 after buying an additional 2,479,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 1,932,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after buying an additional 1,356,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,752,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after buying an additional 1,258,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

