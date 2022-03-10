Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 100,992 shares.The stock last traded at $62.94 and had previously closed at $61.36.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 3.31.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

