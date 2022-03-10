Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, California. “

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of KNTE opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,594,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $305,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma (Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.