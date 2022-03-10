Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €86.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €86.00 ($93.48) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($91.30) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($127.17) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($107.61) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($104.35) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €100.42 ($109.15).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX stock opened at €72.28 ($78.57) on Thursday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($88.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €83.06 and its 200-day moving average is €88.32.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.