KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Reduced by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in KLA were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in KLA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $9.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $329.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.73 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

