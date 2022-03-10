KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $522.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KNOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

