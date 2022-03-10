Korn Ferry to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

NYSE:KFY traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.96. 805,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,936. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Korn Ferry by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,803,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

