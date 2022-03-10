Korn Ferry to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.
Korn Ferry has raised its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
NYSE:KFY traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.96. 805,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,936. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.
KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday.
In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Korn Ferry by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,803,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
