Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCV. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in Bancroft Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bancroft Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bancroft Fund by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bancroft Fund by 47.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bancroft Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCV stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

