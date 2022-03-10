Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $36.42 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.