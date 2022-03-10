Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Nucor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE opened at $130.01 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average of $111.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

