Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 239,891 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $651,000.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%.

