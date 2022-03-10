Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $752,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $9,505,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 17.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 329,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $425,000.

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.39. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

