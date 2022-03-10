Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading 9.3% Higher

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.14. 209,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,320,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056,967 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5,838.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,448,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

