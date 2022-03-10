Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.33. 11,121,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,389,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 3.16. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.