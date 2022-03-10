Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JETS. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 992.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JETS stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

