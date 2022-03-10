Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 473.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.36. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $162.90.

