Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,052 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

About Starwood Property Trust (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.