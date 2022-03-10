Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $382.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $344.80 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.03.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

