Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.37. 238,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,804. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.