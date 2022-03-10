Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “
Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.37. 238,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,804. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lakeland Bancorp (Get Rating)
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
