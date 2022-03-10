Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $717.92.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $20.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $497.07. 1,109,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,092. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $479.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $607.44 and a 200 day moving average of $613.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

