Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.73 million.Lantheus also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.38. 28,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,374. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $582,448.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,447 shares of company stock worth $4,093,852. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,412,000 after purchasing an additional 143,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,880,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

