Laurentian Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TSE AX.UN opened at C$13.31 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$10.31 and a twelve month high of C$13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.88.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.