Laurentian Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE AX.UN opened at C$13.31 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$10.31 and a twelve month high of C$13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.88.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

