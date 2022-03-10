LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 2,527.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE LCII opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.56. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.42.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

