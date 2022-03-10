Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) vs. Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Head to Head Contrast

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) and Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Learning Tree International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -53.58% -98.88% -49.34% Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A

20.2% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Gaotu Techedu and Learning Tree International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33 Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus price target of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 320.62%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Learning Tree International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Learning Tree International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.45 -$213.47 million ($2.42) -0.80 Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Learning Tree International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu.

Volatility & Risk

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.09, indicating that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Learning Tree International has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Learning Tree International beats Gaotu Techedu on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu (Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Learning Tree International (Get Rating)

Learning Tree International, Inc. provides information technology and management training to business and government organizations. The firm offers various courses, including web development, cyber security, program and project management, agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, and leadership. It also provides workforce optimization solutions, such as needs assessments, skill gaps analyses, blended learning solutions, and acceleration workshops. The company was founded by Eric R. Garen and David C. Collins in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

