Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) PT Lowered to GBX 400

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LGEN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 343 ($4.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 336.75 ($4.41).

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 256.50 ($3.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 284.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a one year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The company has a market cap of £15.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,152.75). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £2,282.28 ($2,990.41). Insiders have bought a total of 2,671 shares of company stock valued at $773,976 over the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

